Short Interest in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA) Expands By 148.8%

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a growth of 148.8% from the March 31st total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

NYSE BTA opened at $13.14 on Thursday. BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust has a 1 year low of $10.57 and a 1 year high of $13.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.78 and its 200 day moving average is $12.60.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.0505 dividend. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $126,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $514,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 5,316 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It uses financial derivatives to invest in municipal obligations. The fund primarily invests in long-term municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years at the time of investment.

