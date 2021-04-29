Short Interest in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT) Rises By 109.2%

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a growth of 109.2% from the March 31st total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of MQT stock traded down $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $13.93. 51,165 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,135. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $11.80 and a fifty-two week high of $14.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.95 and a 200 day moving average of $13.79.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.054 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 4.7% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,991 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II during the first quarter worth about $122,000. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II during the first quarter worth about $277,000. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II during the fourth quarter worth about $699,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 202,394 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,829,000 after acquiring an additional 25,284 shares in the last quarter.

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal debt bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc was formed in September 21, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.

