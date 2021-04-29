Short Interest in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY) Declines By 60.1%

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,800 shares, a decrease of 60.1% from the March 31st total of 77,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
NYSE BNY traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $14.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,416. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $12.42 and a twelve month high of $16.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.57.
The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be issued a $0.118 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 7th.
BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Company Profile
BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in the investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.
