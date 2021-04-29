Short Interest in Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) Expands By 131.6%

Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 86,600 shares, an increase of 131.6% from the March 31st total of 37,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,283,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,256,000 after purchasing an additional 118,583 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $773,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $559,000. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund by 163.4% during the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 52,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 32,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $341,000.

Get Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund alerts:

BSL stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.77. 1,592 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,822. Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund has a 1-year low of $11.72 and a 1-year high of $16.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.59.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.073 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th.

About Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund

Blackstone/GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group L.P. It is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Story: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.