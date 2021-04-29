Short Interest in Brainsway Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) Declines By 53.9%

Brainsway Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, a drop of 53.9% from the March 31st total of 38,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 95,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Brainsway stock. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Brainsway Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 129,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,173,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC owned 0.82% of Brainsway as of its most recent SEC filing. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BWAY stock opened at $8.77 on Thursday. Brainsway has a fifty-two week low of $5.52 and a fifty-two week high of $11.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.91 and a 200-day moving average of $7.65. The company has a market capitalization of $139.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.41 and a beta of 1.39.

Brainsway (NASDAQ:BWAY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. Brainsway had a negative return on equity of 33.99% and a negative net margin of 34.28%. The business had revenue of $7.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.90 million. On average, analysts predict that Brainsway will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BWAY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Brainsway from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Brainsway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Brainsway in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Brainsway from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Brainsway Ltd., a commercial stage medical device company, focuses on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products in Israel and internationally. It offers deep transcranial magnetic stimulation technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, obsessive-compulsive disorders, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, smoking cessation, Alzheimer's disease, Asperger syndromes, alcohol addictions, attention deficit hyperactivity disorders, Parkinson's disease, and chronic neuropathic pains to transmit electric current flows at varying rates and creating an electromagnetic field that serves to depolarize cortical neurons and activate neural networks in various areas of the brain.

