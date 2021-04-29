Short Interest in Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:BPYUP) Declines By 55.7%

Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:BPYUP) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a drop of 55.7% from the March 31st total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of BPYUP opened at $25.15 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.02. Brookfield Property REIT has a fifty-two week low of $13.20 and a fifty-two week high of $25.42.

Get Brookfield Property REIT alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.3984 per share. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th.

Brookfield Property REIT Inc (ÂBPYUÂ) is a subsidiary of Brookfield Property Partners L.P., (NASDAQ: BPY; TSX: BPY.UN) (ÂBPYÂ) one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. BPYU was created as a public security that is intended to offer economic equivalence to an investment in BPY in the form of a U.S.

Featured Story: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Property REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Property REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.