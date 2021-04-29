Short Interest in Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Expands By 171.2%

Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,100 shares, a growth of 171.2% from the March 31st total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

BZLFY stock opened at $32.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Bunzl has a one year low of $20.06 and a one year high of $36.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.03.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Bunzl from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bunzl from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Bunzl from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bunzl currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, counter-service packaging, foodservice disposables, take-out food packaging, first aid products, point of purchase displays, stationery, bags, and cleaning and hygiene supplies to grocery stores, supermarkets, retail chains, convenience stores, food wholesalers, ethnic grocers, and organic food outlets.

