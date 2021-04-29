Short Interest in Caribbean Investment Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BCBHF) Rises By 144.9%

Caribbean Investment Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BCBHF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,900 shares, a growth of 144.9% from the March 31st total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Caribbean Investment stock opened at $0.48 on Thursday. Caribbean Investment has a 1 year low of $0.40 and a 1 year high of $0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.54.

Caribbean Investment Company Profile

Caribbean Investment Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial services in Belize and internationally. It operates through Financial Services and Corporate. It offers savings accounts, non-interest bearing and interest bearing checking accounts, merchant accounts, and term deposits; and lending services, including overdrafts, lines of credit, and secured mortgage loans for personal, residential, or commercial purposes.

