Short Interest in Ceconomy AG (OTCMKTS:MTGGY) Increases By 100.0%

Ceconomy AG (OTCMKTS:MTGGY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the March 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.
OTCMKTS MTGGY remained flat at $$5.49 during trading hours on Thursday. Ceconomy has a 52-week low of $4.10 and a 52-week high of $6.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.56.
About Ceconomy
