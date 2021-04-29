Short Interest in Ceconomy AG (OTCMKTS:MTGGY) Increases By 100.0%

Ceconomy AG (OTCMKTS:MTGGY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the March 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.

OTCMKTS MTGGY remained flat at $$5.49 during trading hours on Thursday. Ceconomy has a 52-week low of $4.10 and a 52-week high of $6.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.56.

About Ceconomy

METRO AG engages in the provision of wholesale and foodservice distribution. The firm specializes on serving the needs of hotels, restaurants, and caterers, as well as independent traders. Its brands include METRO Cash & Carry, METRO ADVERTISING, METRO Campus Services, METRO LOGISTICS, and METRO PROPERTIES.

