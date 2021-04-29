Short Interest in Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Increases By 150.0%

Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a growth of 150.0% from the March 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

CPYYY opened at $3.04 on Thursday. Centrica has a 1 year low of $1.72 and a 1 year high of $3.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CPYYY shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Centrica in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Centrica in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Centrica in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Centrica in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Centrica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Centrica has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.25.

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas, Energy Marketing & Trading, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord GÃ¡is Energy, and Upstream segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

