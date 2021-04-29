Short Interest in China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (OTCMKTS:SNPMF) Increases By 108.2%

China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (OTCMKTS:SNPMF) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,163,200 shares, a growth of 108.2% from the March 31st total of 3,441,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11,938.7 days.

OTCMKTS:SNPMF remained flat at $$0.52 during midday trading on Thursday. China Petroleum & Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $0.39 and a fifty-two week high of $0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.49.

About China Petroleum & Chemical

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in oil and gas, and chemical operations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.

