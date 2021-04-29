Short Interest in Cistera Networks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNWT) Declines By 61.7%

Cistera Networks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNWT) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 61.7% from the March 31st total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 556,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

CNWT remained flat at $$0.01 during midday trading on Thursday. Cistera Networks has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.01.

Cistera Networks Company Profile

Cistera Networks, Inc provides enterprise and small business communications solutions for the IT industry in the United States. The company's convergence servers and software application solutions offer advanced voice, video, and data communications platforms and applications for quality assurance and management, event notification and alerting, recording and monitoring, and collaborative solutions.

