Short Interest in Code Chain New Continent Limited (NASDAQ:CCNC) Grows By 123.6%

Code Chain New Continent Limited (NASDAQ:CCNC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 349,500 shares, a growth of 123.6% from the March 31st total of 156,300 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,470,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of CCNC opened at $3.35 on Thursday. Code Chain New Continent has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $11.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.03.
About Code Chain New Continent
