Short Interest in Code Chain New Continent Limited (NASDAQ:CCNC) Grows By 123.6%

Code Chain New Continent Limited (NASDAQ:CCNC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 349,500 shares, a growth of 123.6% from the March 31st total of 156,300 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,470,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of CCNC opened at $3.35 on Thursday. Code Chain New Continent has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $11.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.03.

About Code Chain New Continent

Code Chain New Continent Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the coal and mobile gaming businesses in China. It is involved in the sales, storage, transportation, and processing of steam coal, as well as iron ore trading and refined processing business. The company also engages in the sale of coke, steel, construction materials, mechanical equipment, and steel scraps.

