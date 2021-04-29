Short Interest in Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA) Expands By 152.4%

Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, an increase of 152.4% from the March 31st total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 73,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Coffee from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Shares of JVA opened at $4.77 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.46. Coffee has a twelve month low of $2.38 and a twelve month high of $6.48. The stock has a market cap of $27.23 million, a PE ratio of -477,000.00 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 7.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. Coffee had a return on equity of 0.03% and a net margin of 0.01%. The firm had revenue of $18.13 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Coffee stock. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 349,034 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,532 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC owned 6.27% of Coffee worth $1,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Coffee Company Profile

Coffee Holding Co, Inc manufactures, roasts, packages, markets, and distributes roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. The company offers wholesale green coffee products, which include unroasted raw beans of approximately 90 varieties that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators.

