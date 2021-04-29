Short Interest in Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY) Decreases By 53.6%

Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a decrease of 53.6% from the March 31st total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Covestro in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Covestro in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Covestro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas raised shares of Covestro from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Covestro in a report on Friday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Covestro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

Covestro stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $33.43. The company had a trading volume of 3,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,649. Covestro has a 1 year low of $15.13 and a 1 year high of $38.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.51.

Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. Covestro had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 3.62%. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Covestro will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th will be issued a $1.4705 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 19th. This represents a yield of 4.09%. Covestro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.95%.

About Covestro

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

