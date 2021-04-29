Short Interest in CrowdGather, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRWG) Rises By 101.0%

CrowdGather, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRWG) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,600 shares, an increase of 101.0% from the March 31st total of 20,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 162,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CRWG traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,870. CrowdGather has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.01.

About CrowdGather

CrowdGather, Inc, a social networking Internet company, develops and hosts forum based Websites primarily in the United States. It monetizes a network of online forums and message boards designed to engage, provide information to, and build community around users. The company's forum community connects a network of people sharing their questions, expertise, and experiences.

