Short Interest in Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Declines By 63.3%

Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a decline of 63.3% from the March 31st total of 33,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 71,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

DLAKY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Commerzbank lowered shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $16.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Deutsche Lufthansa stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) by 665.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Deutsche Lufthansa were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Deutsche Lufthansa stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.02. 38,933 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,467. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.44. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 12 month low of $7.85 and a 12 month high of $15.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.34.

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The transportation company reported ($2.53) earnings per share for the quarter. Deutsche Lufthansa had a negative return on equity of 60.12% and a negative net margin of 27.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Deutsche Lufthansa will post -13.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Deutsche Lufthansa

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 210 destinations in 60 countries.

