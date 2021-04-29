Short Interest in Direct Line Insurance Group plc (OTCMKTS:DIISY) Decreases By 50.0%

Direct Line Insurance Group plc (OTCMKTS:DIISY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the March 31st total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DIISY shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Monday, March 29th. HSBC downgraded shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

DIISY stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.30. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 836. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.57. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 52 week low of $12.66 and a 52 week high of $18.38.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $1.2069 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th.

About Direct Line Insurance Group

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. The company offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

