Short Interest in East Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:EJPRY) Declines By 57.0%

East Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:EJPRY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,000 shares, a drop of 57.0% from the March 31st total of 53,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 113,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

EJPRY stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.28. 37,470 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,763. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.07. East Japan Railway has a 12 month low of $8.61 and a 12 month high of $13.54.

Get East Japan Railway alerts:

East Japan Railway Company Profile

East Japan Railway Company operates as a passenger railway company in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Transportation, Retail & Services, Real Estate & Hotels, and Others segments. It offers passenger railway, freight, bus transportation, travel agency, warehousing, financial, computer-related data, and casualty insurance and other agency services.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for East Japan Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East Japan Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.