Short Interest in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF) Increases By 123.5%

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,300 shares, an increase of 123.5% from the March 31st total of 14,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 80,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

NYSE:EVF traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.68. The stock had a trading volume of 9,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,901. Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust has a one year low of $4.89 and a one year high of $6.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.64 and a 200 day moving average of $6.42.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th were paid a $0.034 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.11%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $141,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 102.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 12,250 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 176.9% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 46,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 29,891 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating rate loans.

