Short Interest in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW) Expands By 117.9%

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 277,600 shares, a growth of 117.9% from the March 31st total of 127,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 327,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of ETW traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.66. 1,967 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 335,965. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.67 and a fifty-two week high of $10.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.67.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.0727 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.18%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ETW. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

