Short Interest in Ensign Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) Decreases By 54.0%

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) saw a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,100 shares, a drop of 54.0% from the March 31st total of 78,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ESVIF shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from $1.25 to $1.40 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services from $1.25 to $1.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. CIBC started coverage on Ensign Energy Services in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised Ensign Energy Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Ensign Energy Services from $1.50 to $1.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ensign Energy Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.15.

OTCMKTS ESVIF traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $0.90. 1,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,082. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.80. Ensign Energy Services has a 52-week low of $0.33 and a 52-week high of $1.25.

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and other services.

