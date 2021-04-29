Short Interest in Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) Rises By 112.5%

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 112.5% from the March 31st total of 1,600 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

NYSEAMERICAN:ESP traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,003. The company has a market capitalization of $42.19 million, a PE ratio of 29.39 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.87. Espey Mfg. & Electronics has a 52-week low of $14.49 and a 52-week high of $23.00.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.96 million during the quarter. Espey Mfg. & Electronics had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 4.11%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Espey Mfg. & Electronics stock. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Espey Mfg. & Electronics at the end of the most recent reporting period. 15.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Espey Mfg. & Electronics

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp., a power electronics design and original equipment manufacturing company, designs, manufactures, and tests electronic equipment primarily for use in military and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. Its principal products include power supplies, power converters, filters, power transformers, magnetic components, power distribution equipment, UPS systems, antennas, and high power radar systems for use in AC and DC locomotives, shipboard power, shipboard radar, airborne power, ground-based radar, and ground mobile power applications.

