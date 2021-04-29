Short Interest in EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) Drops By 61.9%

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decrease of 61.9% from the March 31st total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ESLOY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a report on Monday, March 15th. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

Get EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme alerts:

Shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme stock traded up $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $85.91. The stock had a trading volume of 16,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,449. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has a twelve month low of $57.06 and a twelve month high of $86.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $75.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 0.92.

EssilorLuxottica SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme designs, manufactures, and distributes ophthalmic lenses, frames, and sunglasses in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Wholesale, Retail, Lenses and Optical Instruments, Equipment, and Sunglasses & Readers. The Wholesale segment engages in the manufacture and wholesale distribution of luxury and sports eyewear.

Featured Article: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.