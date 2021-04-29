Short Interest in Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) Rises By 119.1%

Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,800 shares, a growth of 119.1% from the March 31st total of 34,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 189,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several research firms have weighed in on EXPGY. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Experian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Experian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Experian stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $38.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,116. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.70. Experian has a 52 week low of $28.54 and a 52 week high of $41.86. The stock has a market cap of $35.68 billion, a PE ratio of 38.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.64.

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand their customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

