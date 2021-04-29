Short Interest in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Decreases By 50.0%

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the March 31st total of 19,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 651,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

FTSM opened at $59.97 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.98 and its 200-day moving average is $60.02. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a twelve month low of $59.47 and a twelve month high of $60.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000.

Featured Article: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.