Short Interest in Focus Graphite Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCSMF) Increases By 128.6%

Focus Graphite Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCSMF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 128.6% from the March 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 362,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS FCSMF remained flat at $$0.11 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 107,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 820,764. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.08. Focus Graphite has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.22.

Focus Graphite Company Profile

Focus Graphite Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Quebec, Canada. The company explores for graphite, iron, copper, rare-earth elements, and gold deposits. Its flagship property is the Lac Knife property in which it holds 100% interests that consists of 57 claims covering an area of 29,863 hectares located in the CÃ´te Nord region of QuÃ©bec.

