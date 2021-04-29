Short Interest in Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) Grows By 150.0%

Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 150.0% from the March 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FOJCY shares. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Oddo Bhf downgraded Fortum Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 15th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a report on Friday, March 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Fortum Oyj stock opened at $5.57 on Thursday. Fortum Oyj has a 12 month low of $3.11 and a 12 month high of $5.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a $0.2658 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th.

Fortum Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and sale of electricity and heat in the Nordic countries, Germany, the United Kingdom, Russia, the Netherlands, the Baltic Rim area, and internationally. The company's Generation segment generates power through nuclear, hydro, wind, and thermal resources; and provides power portfolio optimization, trading, and industrial intelligence, as well as nuclear services.

