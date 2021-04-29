Short Interest in Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTEK) Drops By 60.6%

Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTEK) saw a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 823,800 shares, a decrease of 60.6% from the March 31st total of 2,090,000 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 927,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Fuel Tech in the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Fuel Tech by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,466,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,691,000 after purchasing an additional 218,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Fuel Tech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Fuel Tech alerts:

NASDAQ FTEK opened at $2.41 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.36. Fuel Tech has a twelve month low of $0.45 and a twelve month high of $7.04. The company has a market capitalization of $72.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 6.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The industrial products company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). Fuel Tech had a negative return on equity of 21.29% and a negative net margin of 33.30%. Research analysts expect that Fuel Tech will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fuel Tech in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Fuel Tech Company Profile

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. It operates through two segments, Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources, which includes low and ultra-low NOx burners; over-fire air systems; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; advanced selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ULNB, OFA, and SNCR components, as well as downsized SCR catalyst, Ammonia Injection Grid, and Graduated Straightening Grid systems; NOxOUT CASCADE and NOxOUT-SCR processes; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems.

Further Reading: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Fuel Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuel Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.