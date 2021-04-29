Short Interest in GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDIFF) Rises By 112.5%

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDIFF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 112.5% from the March 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 34.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS GDIFF remained flat at $$34.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a 12-month low of $33.86 and a 12-month high of $34.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.07.

Separately, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as cleaning floors, dusting desks and tables, vacuuming carpets, sanitizing kitchens and washrooms, watering plants, cleaning exterior and interior parking facilities, and removal of garbage, as well as other services, including stripping and waxing floors, carpet cleaning, heavy dust cleaning, and window cleaning.

