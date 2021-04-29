Short Interest in HealthWarehouse.com, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HEWA) Declines By 58.8%

HealthWarehouse.com, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HEWA) saw a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 58.8% from the March 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
HEWA traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $0.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,755. HealthWarehouse.com has a 1 year low of $0.13 and a 1 year high of $0.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.19 and its 200 day moving average is $0.18.
HealthWarehouse.com Company Profile
Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?
Receive News & Ratings for HealthWarehouse.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthWarehouse.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.