Short Interest in HealthWarehouse.com, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HEWA) Declines By 58.8%

HealthWarehouse.com, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HEWA) saw a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 58.8% from the March 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

HEWA traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $0.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,755. HealthWarehouse.com has a 1 year low of $0.13 and a 1 year high of $0.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.19 and its 200 day moving average is $0.18.

HealthWarehouse.com Company Profile

HealthWarehouse.com, Inc operates an online and mail order pharmacy. The company markets a range of generic, brand name, and pet prescription medicines, as well as over-the-counter (OTC) medications and products. It sells its products in 50 states and the District of Columbia in the United States to focus on the out-of-pocket prescription drug market.

