Short Interest in Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) Drops By 60.9%

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decline of 60.9% from the March 31st total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HXGBY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Hexagon AB (publ) alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS HXGBY traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $100.52. 11,203 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,412. The company’s 50-day moving average is $95.10 and its 200-day moving average is $87.47. Hexagon AB has a 52-week low of $44.80 and a 52-week high of $103.25.

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $1.512 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%.

Hexagon AB (publ) Company Profile

Hexagon AB (publ) provides information technology solutions for geospatial and industrial landscapes worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Enterprise Solutions (IES) and Geospatial Enterprise Solutions (GIS). The IES segment offers metrology systems that incorporate the in sensor technology for measurements, as well as computer-aided design, computer-aided manufacturing, and computer-aided engineering software.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Hexagon AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexagon AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.