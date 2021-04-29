Short Interest in Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) Declines By 55.8%

Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,800 shares, a decrease of 55.8% from the March 31st total of 42,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 265,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HFRO. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund by 10.3% in the first quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 13,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 92,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund by 193.5% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

NYSE HFRO remained flat at $$11.49 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 187,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,094. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.09 and a 200-day moving average of $9.98. Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.02 and a fifty-two week high of $11.57.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.077 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd.

About Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund

Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Highland Capital Management, L.P. It is managed by Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets of countries across the globe. It primarily invests in floating rate loans and other securities deemed to be floating rate investments, with an emphasis on adjustable rate senior loans to corporations and partnerships.

