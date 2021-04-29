Short Interest in HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HVBTF) Increases By 101.5%

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HVBTF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,232,100 shares, a growth of 101.5% from the March 31st total of 611,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,190,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.99. 2,161,165 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,974,498. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.63. HIVE Blockchain Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $5.75.

About HIVE Blockchain Technologies

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. It is involved in the mining and sale of digital currencies, such as Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, and Bitcoin. The company was formerly known as Leeta Gold Corp. and changed its name to HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

