Short Interest in HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HVBTF) Increases By 101.5%

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HVBTF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,232,100 shares, a growth of 101.5% from the March 31st total of 611,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,190,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
HIVE Blockchain Technologies stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.99. 2,161,165 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,974,498. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.63. HIVE Blockchain Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $5.75.
About HIVE Blockchain Technologies
