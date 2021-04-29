Short Interest in IDW Media Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IDWM) Declines By 53.8%

IDW Media Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IDWM) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 53.8% from the March 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:IDWM traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.00. 6,175 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,570. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.86. IDW Media has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $5.99. The company has a market cap of $38.02 million, a PE ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 0.57.

IDW Media (OTCMKTS:IDWM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. IDW Media had a negative net margin of 42.29% and a negative return on equity of 158.24%. The company had revenue of $10.10 million for the quarter.

IDW Media Holdings, Inc, a diversified media company, engages in the publishing, television entertainment, and media distribution businesses worldwide. It operates through Publishing and IDW Entertainment segments. The Publishing segment publishes comic books, graphic novels, digital content, and board and tabletop games; and trades in paperback products.

