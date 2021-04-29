Short Interest in Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNF) Decreases By 49.7%

Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNF) saw a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 514,400 shares, a decline of 49.7% from the March 31st total of 1,022,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 111.8 days.

Shares of Infineon Technologies stock opened at $41.50 on Thursday. Infineon Technologies has a 1 year low of $17.33 and a 1 year high of $44.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.20.

Infineon Technologies Company Profile

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

