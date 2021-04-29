Short Interest in Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) Decreases By 61.9%

Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 61.9% from the March 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

IKTSY traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $86.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,317. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.73 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.41. Intertek Group has a 52-week low of $53.88 and a 52-week high of $87.50.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on IKTSY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Intertek Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. UBS Group raised shares of Intertek Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intertek Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

Intertek Group plc provides quality and safety solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

