Short Interest in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (NASDAQ:PSCC) Rises By 173.3%

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (NASDAQ:PSCC) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, an increase of 173.3% from the March 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

NASDAQ PSCC opened at $100.12 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $102.09 and its 200-day moving average is $93.82. Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF has a 12-month low of $65.48 and a 12-month high of $106.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a $0.459 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Finally, Cardan Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 24,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 7,272 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Consumer Staples Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of United States consumer staples companies that are principally engaged in the businesses of providing consumer goods and services that have non-cyclical characteristics, including tobacco, textiles, food and beverage, and non-discretionary retail.

