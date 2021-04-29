Short Interest in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) Increases By 146.2%

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,800 shares, an increase of 146.2% from the March 31st total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 101,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of NYSE IIM opened at $15.96 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.49. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $13.37 and a 1-year high of $16.16.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be issued a $0.064 dividend. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 13th.
Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile
Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
