Short Interest in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG) Increases By 111.2%

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,210,000 shares, an increase of 111.2% from the March 31st total of 572,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,143,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $59.38. 4,168 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,193,869. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.16 and a 200 day moving average of $60.77. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $57.03 and a 12-month high of $62.29.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 504.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1,033.8% during the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 3,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Azimuth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $242,000.

