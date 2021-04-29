Short Interest in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Declines By 52.1%

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 343,600 shares, a drop of 52.1% from the March 31st total of 717,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,711,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ IUSB traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $52.91. 9,105 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,330,268. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.87. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $52.48 and a 1-year high of $55.19.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 32,433.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2,454.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 18,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 3,167 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the third quarter valued at about $560,000.

