Short Interest in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) Increases By 147.4%

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 77,200 shares, an increase of 147.4% from the March 31st total of 31,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $35.20 on Thursday. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a one year low of $24.79 and a one year high of $35.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a $0.067 dividend. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of USXF. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth $113,000. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth $505,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth $360,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,252,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth $148,000.

