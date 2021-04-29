Short Interest in Iveda Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVDA) Drops By 52.6%

Iveda Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVDA) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a decrease of 52.6% from the March 31st total of 19,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 175,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of IVDA traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.79. 20,255 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,175. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.63 and its 200-day moving average is $0.43. Iveda Solutions has a 1 year low of $0.26 and a 1 year high of $1.09.
Iveda Solutions Company Profile
