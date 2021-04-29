Short Interest in John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI) Grows By 138.5%

John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, an increase of 138.5% from the March 31st total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $183,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in John Hancock Investors Trust by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 4,303 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 43,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 40,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 12,218 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the period.

Get John Hancock Investors Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE JHI traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.39. The stock had a trading volume of 5,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,576. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.12 and its 200-day moving average is $17.38. John Hancock Investors Trust has a 52 week low of $13.36 and a 52 week high of $18.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.321 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.98%.

John Hancock Investors Trust Company Profile

John Hancock Investors Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of corporate and government bonds, debt securities.

Featured Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Investors Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Investors Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.