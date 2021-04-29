Short Interest in Kaya Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KAYS) Drops By 61.0%

Kaya Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KAYS) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decline of 61.0% from the March 31st total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of KAYS stock traded up $0.00 on Thursday, hitting $0.47. The stock had a trading volume of 3,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,363. Kaya has a twelve month low of $0.18 and a twelve month high of $0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.40.
Kaya Company Profile
