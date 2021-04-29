Short Interest in Kaya Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KAYS) Drops By 61.0%

Kaya Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KAYS) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decline of 61.0% from the March 31st total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of KAYS stock traded up $0.00 on Thursday, hitting $0.47. The stock had a trading volume of 3,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,363. Kaya has a twelve month low of $0.18 and a twelve month high of $0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.40.

Kaya Company Profile

Kaya Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Marijuana Holdings Americas, Inc, engages in the legal recreational and medical marijuana business in the United States. The company is involved in growing, cultivation, harvesting, and manufacturing medical marijuana. It also operates four retail outlets for the sale of recreational and medical cannabis under the Kaya Shack brand name in Oregon, as well as offers strain specific cannabis cigarettes under the Kaya Buddies name.

