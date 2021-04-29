Short Interest in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF) Declines By 63.9%

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,600 shares, a decrease of 63.9% from the March 31st total of 62,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 183,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

KMF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.80. 139,773 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,034. Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure has a 1-year low of $3.89 and a 1-year high of $6.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KMF. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 3.9% in the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 42,037 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,482 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners boosted its position in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 31,037 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,045 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000.

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure Company Profile

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund primarily invests in companies in the midstream/energy sector consisting of Midstream MLPs, Midstream Companies, Other MLPs and Other Energy companies.

