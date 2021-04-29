Short Interest in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF) Declines By 63.9%

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,600 shares, a decrease of 63.9% from the March 31st total of 62,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 183,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
KMF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.80. 139,773 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,034. Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure has a 1-year low of $3.89 and a 1-year high of $6.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.88.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd.
Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure Company Profile
Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund primarily invests in companies in the midstream/energy sector consisting of Midstream MLPs, Midstream Companies, Other MLPs and Other Energy companies.
