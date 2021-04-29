Short Interest in KBS Fashion Group Limited (NASDAQ:KBSF) Grows By 178.5%

KBS Fashion Group Limited (NASDAQ:KBSF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 141,200 shares, an increase of 178.5% from the March 31st total of 50,700 shares. Currently, 9.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 364,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of KBSF opened at $2.86 on Thursday. KBS Fashion Group has a 12-month low of $1.58 and a 12-month high of $5.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.22.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in KBS Fashion Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of KBS Fashion Group Limited (NASDAQ:KBSF) by 89.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 123,801 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,501 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 4.78% of KBS Fashion Group worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KBS Fashion Group Limited, a casual menswear company, designs, markets, and sells fashion menswear products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Distribution Network, Corporate Stores, and OEM. It offers apparel products, including cotton and down jackets, sweaters, suits, shirts, T-shirts, jeans, and trousers; accessories, such as shoes, bags, belts, socks, and caps; and footwear for urban males between the ages of 20 and 40 under the KBS brand name.

