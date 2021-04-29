Short Interest in Kutcho Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:KCCFF) Rises By 100.7%

Kutcho Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:KCCFF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,900 shares, an increase of 100.7% from the March 31st total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 71,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Kutcho Copper stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.38. The stock had a trading volume of 71,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,066. Kutcho Copper has a 12 month low of $0.06 and a 12 month high of $4.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.39.

Kutcho Copper Company Profile

Kutcho Copper Corp., a resource development company, focuses on expanding and developing the Kutcho copper-zinc-gold-silver project (Kutcho Project). Its Kutcho project consists of 1 mining lease and 55 mineral exploration claims covering an area of 24,233 hectares located in northern British Columbia.

