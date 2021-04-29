Short Interest in Leatt Co. (OTCMKTS:LEAT) Expands By 100.0%

Leatt Co. (OTCMKTS:LEAT) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

LEAT stock remained flat at $$14.50 during trading on Thursday. 713 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,476. The company has a market capitalization of $78.74 million, a P/E ratio of 32.22 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.74 and its 200-day moving average is $8.85. Leatt has a twelve month low of $1.62 and a twelve month high of $15.99.

Get Leatt alerts:

Leatt (OTCMKTS:LEAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.70 million during the quarter. Leatt had a return on equity of 22.63% and a net margin of 7.90%.

Leatt Corporation designs, develops, markets, and distributes personal protective equipment for participants of motor sports and leisure activities worldwide. The company offers Leatt-Brace system, an injection molded neck protection system designed to prevent injuries to the cervical spine and neck.

Read More: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Leatt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leatt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.