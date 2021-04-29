Short Interest in Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGY) Declines By 50.0%

Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the March 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Li Ning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th.

OTCMKTS LNNGY remained flat at $$201.35 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,422. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.06 billion, a PE ratio of 92.36 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.12. Li Ning has a 1 year low of $79.00 and a 1 year high of $201.35.

Li Ning Company Limited engages in the research and development, design, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and retail of sporting goods in the People's Republic of China. The company offers sporting goods, including footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories for professional and leisure purposes primarily under the LI-NING brand.

